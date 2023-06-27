Third batch of nine Labuan prisoners released in conjunction with Aidiladha

LABUAN: Nine Muslim inmates were released from Labuan Prison under the Ihsan Madani Prisoners' Release on Licence (OBB) programme on Tuesday (June 29) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Labuan Correctional Centre director assistant commissioner Kalbin Mohd Said said all of them are from Labuan.

Six of the released prisoners were met by family members and relatives outside the prison premises, while the remaining three were returned to their respective employers.

Kalbin said as of today, 21 inmates had so far been released under the OBB, with the first batch of six prisoners released in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri (April 19), followed by another six on Kaamatan Festival and nine in the third batch today.

“The OBB release is meant to provide inmates with the opportunity to celebrate Aidiladha with their beloved families to strengthen family ties.

“All of them have served one-third of the duration of their sentence and were due for release in one to two months.

“They have demonstrated good behaviour and fully complied with the rehabilitation programmes throughout their detention,” Kalbin told Bernama after the release of the prisoners at the LCC at Jalan Bukit Timbalai.

He said the OBB initiative was also aimed at reducing the number of recidivists and congestion in prison.

“We hope family members will openly accept the return of the inmates so that they can redeem themselves and return to normal life,” he said.

Kalbin said the OBB initiative was carried out simultaneously nationwide. -Bernama