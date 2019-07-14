Third blaze in three months razes Pulau Indah chemical plant

SHAH ALAM: A chemical plant at the Pulau Indah Industrial Park in Port Klang near here was destroyed in a fire yesterday, the third blaze involving a chemical factory in the area over three months.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, said the authorities received a call at about 7pm and firefighters were at the site about 40 minutes later.

“Firefighting teams from the Fire and Rescue stations in Port Klang, Andalas, Sungai Pinang, Telok Panglima Garang, Rawang, Kota Anggerik and KLIA rushed to the location,“ he said in a statement here today.

This is the third fire at a chemical factory in the industrial park. The first incident occurred in April while the second on July 5, saw six firefighters injured.

Norazam said efforts at putting out the fire were still ongoing and there were no reports of casualties. — Bernama