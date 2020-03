PETALING JAYA: Sabah’s first Covid-19 patient, a 58-year-old man from Tawau who had been admitted to Hospital Tawau after attending the Seri Petaling mosque tabligh gathering, has died today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed this in a Facebook post, saying the man had died at 6.27pm today.

He said the man, who is case 152, is a Malaysian who was admitted to Hospital Tawau on March 9 after experiencing Severe Acute Respiratory Infection symptions.

“He was given the assistance using the ventilator and was admitted into intensive care unit on the same day. His health deteriorated day by day and he was confirmed dead on March 20, 6.27pm,“ he said, while expressing his condolences to his immediate family.

This makes the death toll rise to 3 cases, after a 60-year-old pastor from Sarawak and a 34-year-old man from Johor had died due to Covid-19 infections. The 34-year-old man had also attended the same tabligh gathering.