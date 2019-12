ALOR STAR: The effort to detect two siblings who went missing after going out fishing in the waters of Yan since Friday is continued on the third day, this morning.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director, commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the search involved assets from Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Civil Defence Force, Marine Operations Force and local fishermen.

‘’The victims are not found yet and the search and rescue (SAR) continued at 7am today in four sectors involving an area of 364 nautical square miles,’’ he said in a statement here today.

The two brothers, Ng Gou Tong, 34, and Ng Guo Xian, 44, from Yan, were believed to have departed from the fishermen’s jetty in Kuala Sala, Yan on Friday at 9am to go fishing.

However, they did not return home in the evening and their family lodged a report. — Bernama