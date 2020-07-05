Third group quits Parti Warisan Sabah

SANDAKAN: A total of 1,357 members of Parti Warisan Sabah became the third group in the Libaran Parliamentary constituency to announce their exit from the party with immediate effect.

Parti Warisan Sabah’s Batu 15 former branch chief Satar Wahab, who led the group, said the members, from eight branches in the Gum-Gum state assembly seat, left the party because of a lack of confidence in the party’s leadership.

“No party leader has visited us and cared about our problems at the branch level since winning the last general election.

“We would also like to express our support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister,“ he told a press conference, here today.

On June 26, more than 1,000 members from 11 branches in the Libaran Parliament announced quitting the party for the same reason that they had lost confidence in the party leadership.

Four days later (June 30), 1,320 party members from 12 branches in the same constituency also announced their exit from the party. - Bernama