PUTRAJAYA: Third phase payments of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) 2019 will be made beginning Aug 28 involving 3.6 million households with an allocation of RM1.23 billion, said the Finance Ministry.

The payments will be made directly into their bank accounts, the ministry said in a statement here today.

According to the statement, phase 1 and phase 2 payments were made in January and May respectively, involving an allocation of RM2.85 billion to households who had their BSH 2019 approved.

The payment also includes additional BSH of RM120 per child (up to four children) aged 18 years and below and children with disabilities (OKU) with no age restriction.

To ensure the BSH 2019 programme is targeted at recipients who are genuinely eligible, any appeal can be submitted from July 1 to Aug 15, 2019, the statement said.

Payments for those whose appeals are successful will be made in September.

For further inquiries, the public can call the toll-free number 1800-882-716 or e-mail bsh@treasury.gov.my — Bernama