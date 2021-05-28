Third phase of vaccination programme set to begin in June — Noor Azmi

PARIT BUNTAR: The Health Ministry is expected to begin the third phase of the vaccination programme in June, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the third phase for those aged 18 and above was part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially among the younger generation, which is of growing concern.

“Public response to the vaccination has been increasing. When the government recently offered bookings for the Astrazeneca vaccine, it received an overwhelming response with more than one million doses grabbed up within an hour.

“This proves that the people understand the importance of taking the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 because we know the number of cases is increasing, and so is the death rate, with almost 60 people dying every day,“ he told reporters after visiting the Vaccine Centre (PPV) in Taman Kerian Permai here.

In March, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba was reported to have said that vaccination for the third phase involving adults aged 18 and above would be from May 2021 to February 2022.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also said the decision to speed up the third phase of vaccinations did not mean that the government had given up on those who had yet to register for the second phase. — Bernama