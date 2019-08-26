Third-phase payments of BSH 2019 to start on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The third phase of the 2019 Cost-of-Living Aid (BSH) payments will be credited directly into the eligible recipients’ bank accounts starting Wednesday (Aug 28).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the payment would involve an allocation of RM1.23 billion and benefit almost 3.6 million households.

The third-phase payment would see the recipients receiving RM400 (for those with a monthly household income of RM2,000 and below); RM300 (monthly income of RM2,001 - RM3,000); and RM100 (monthly income of RM3,001 - RM4,000).

A total of RM2.85 billion has been disbursed as the first phase (January 2019) and second phase (May 2019) payments to households who had their BSH 2019 approved.

It also includes an additional RM120 per child (up to four children) aged 18 years and below and children with disabilities with no age restriction.

For further enquiries, the public can call the toll-free line 1-800-88-2747 or email to bsh@treasury.gov.my.

The BSH is a government’s programme aimed at alleviating the financial burden of the lower-income (B40) group and improving the economic wellbeing of the people. — Bernama