MIRI: Police arrested the third suspect in a shootout here in May after raiding a house in Pujut Corner early yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said with the arrest of the 37-year-old local man along with a 22-year-old local woman, the armed robbery case on May 16 here has also been solved.

For the record, two local men, aged 50 and 35 respectively were arrested on the day of the incident at Taman Jelita here with one of them injured in both legs.

In the shooting incident, police officer William Bell Jol, 55 of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) was injured in the left arm.

Lim said in addition to arresting the two individuals, police also seized a 88cm samurai sword including a sheath, a 40cm knife with a sheath, syabu drug with an estimated gross weight of 531.02 grams. — Bernama