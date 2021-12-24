Third term 2021/2022 school session postponed for a week — Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The third term for the 2021/2022 school session will be postponed for a week following the floods, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said schools in states in Group A, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, would start on Jan 9 and those in Group B namely Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the Federal Territory of Labuan, would start on Jan 10.

He said previously, it was announced that the third term for the 2021/2022 school session would begin on Jan 2, 2022 for Group A and Jan 3, 2022 for Group B.

“However, this decision (to postpone) takes into account the current flood situation throughout the country which involves students, parents, teachers either directly or indirectly...as well as schools, which are either used as flood relief centres (PPS) or are severely affected,“ he said via a video post on his official Instagram.

Radzi said more information on the postponement of the school session would be announced through a media statement to be released soon.

He said the MOE was concerned with the welfare of teachers, students and parents in view of the current.

The ministry understands that those involved would need time to make preparations again before starting school, he added. — Bernama