This is a test, says M’sian involved in fatal accident in Krabi

SEPANG: “This is not a tragedy for me but a test,” says Malaysian Abd Wahab Yahaya after spending 22 days in Krabi, Thailand, following a motorcycle accident which killed a local pedestrian.

A Krabi court allowed Abd Wahab, 56, to return home tonight on health reasons as he needed follow-up treatment here.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), I’m grateful to be back in Malaysia temporarily. The case is not over yet. I will return to Krabi,” he told the media at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) here yesterday.

He was stranded in Krabi after the motorcycle he was riding with his wife was involved in an accident, which killed a Thai pedestrian, while they were holidaying there on Dec 19.

Abd Wahab suffered injuries to his mouth and has to undergo surgery to remove the stitches and screw on his cheekbone.

He was not allowed to leave Thailand and his passport was impounded by the authorities. He also had to pay RM200,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.

The media reported that a Thai national, known only as Haji Ismail, whom Abd Wahab only got to know a day before the accident while having a meal at his (Haji Ismail) restaurant, willingly put up his land title as surety so that Abd Wahab could be released on bail as required by Thai law.

“I want to thank all Malaysians and Krabi residents for their immense help,” said Abd Wahab, who added that he was treated well by the Thais.

Speaking of the accident, he said he was only riding at a speed of between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour.

“I am not sure how it happened, but I realised something hit me ... this could be fated,” said Abd Wahab, who also revealed that the victim’s wife was pregnant.

“My family and I have decided to adopt the child. We will assist and care for them.” — Bernama