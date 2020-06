KUALA LUMPUR: Pilgrims whose turn has come to perform the haj this year will be given priority to do so next year.

Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer (TH) Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff said, those whose turn is in 2021, however, will be given the opportunity to perform the haj in the same year subject to quota vacancy.

“TH will be postponing all programmes related to haj operations for the 2020 haj season in line with the Malaysian government’s decision not to send pilgrims for haj pilgrimage due to health and safety factors amid COVID-19,” he said in a statement here today.

Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri today announced the decision today after receiving the consent of the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised serious public health concern across the globe, claiming the lives of 418,000 people and infecting over 7.4 million others, so far. — Bernama