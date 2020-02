PETALING JAYA: Planting foreign flora species without proper consultation with experts can prove to be harmful to the environment, said horticulturist Lina A. Santiago.

“This is because, for example, if the foreign flora plant is uprooted, the soil needs a few months to replenish before anything new can be replanted,” she told theSun yesterday.

Lina, who has over 30 years of gardening experience, said residents should seek advice from their respective local councils before planting any foreign flora.

She was responding to a complaint received by theSun from a USJ9 resident alleging that residents have been planting foreign flora, such as the thorny palm (pix), at public parks that is causing a nuisance to park users.

According to Subang Jaya Municipal Council regulations, Subang Jaya residents are not allowed to plant any tree or flower beyond their house compound.

However, Subang Jaya municipal councillor for Zone 3 (USJ 7 - USJ 22, and Taman Tanamera) Lee Jen Uyin said over the last 30 years, trees, shrubs and flowering plants have been planted by residents outside their houses, across and along roads, as well as back lanes and in parks.

“The challenge we face is finding a balance between enforcing the rules and encouraging a green environment,” she told theSun.

When asked if there was a standard operating procedure for the council to ban foreign flora species from being planted in parks, Lee said there was no procedure at the moment.

However, she advised residents with a green thumb, to go through proper channels before exhibiting their creativity in planting.

“We live in a neighbourhood where understanding and consideration is important,” she said.