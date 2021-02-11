Thorough vetting of inter-district, inter-state travel applications- Bukit Aman

IPOH, Feb 11: Police will conduct thorough checks and vetting before approving permits for inter-district and inter-state travel under the Movement Control Order (MCO), ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director, Datuk Kasuahdi Ali said that the move is important to ensure that no individuals abuse their work permits to return home in conjunction with the new year celebration.

“Everyone, especially the Chinese community, will celebrate the Chinese New Year and also there is a possibility for other races to take advantage of the long weekend.

“Therefore, we will scrutinise the applications thoroughly. We believe that if there are attempts (for inter-district and inter-state travel), they will not pass the roadblocks if they don’t comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Kasuahdi was speaking to reporters at the ‘Jeneral Turun Padang’ programme at the roadblock (SJR) in Jalan Kuala Kangsar here today, which was also attended by Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

He said that the strict enforcement at SJR was aimed to ensure the success of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, thus ensuring the safety of the people in the country.

Meanwhile in a related development in SEREMBAN, security personnel manning SJR here today received a visit from Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (Special Operations) Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff via the ‘Jeneral Turun Padang’ programme, aimed to further boost staff morale.

Despite working in unpredictable weather conditions, these frontliners are enthusiastically carrying out the task entrusted to them, to ensure public safety and that the community complies with the SOPs set.

Mastor who spent about two hours reviewing the implementation of SJR in the district said that the overall morale of personal on duty was very good.

“From my observation, they remain enthusiastic in any task entrusted by the district police chief or state police chief ... this is also for their safety and that of their families.

“This task (to man SJR) is being carried out by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces and the People’s Volunteer Corp (RELA),” he told Bernama after reviewing SJR compliance operations here today.

In the meantime, in KUALA KANGSAR, Bukit Aman announced that its elite Special Actions Unit (UTK)’s motorcycle division will have an important role to play in combating crime, particularly in the Klang Valley.

UTK commander SAC Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the team had previously used cars, but has since switched to BMW R1250 motorcycles which allowed members to arrive earlier at locations, as they could avoid traffic congestion.

“A total of 12 personnel will be patrolling on motorcycles daily as it is easier to move about, even in traffic congestions,” he told reporters after the ‘Jeneral Turun Padang’ programme in Kuala Kangsar here today.

In November last year, Bukit Aman UTK received 24 BMW R1250 motorcycles, for the use of the team in the Klang Valley. - Bernama