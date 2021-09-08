Those affected by Covid-19 encouraged to apply online for JKM assistance - Rina

SEPANG: Those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and are in need of assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) are encouraged to apply online instead of going to the district social welfare office (PKMD).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the online application was introduced since March last year through the JKM Assistance Management System via the website http://ebantuanjkm.jkm.gov.my

“With the system in place, applications could still be submitted even when the PKMD were closed as they have been placed under the red zone or Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and Recovery MCO, “ she said after presenting aid and food baskets here, today.

Rina said JKM would vet through the applications received, to ensure that aid is channelled only to the needy and deserving.

“Apart from verifying via telephone interviews, face-to-face meetings are also carried out when necessary, as per instructed by the National Security Council (MKN), from time to time,“ she said adding that those who receive JKM monthly assistance need not reapply or go through the vetting process.

“The case officers will use the previous approval review forms to extend the assistance. The aid will be terminated based on valid information in cases of death, transfer to another district and changes in eligibility requirements,“ she said.

According to Rina, as of July, a total of RM1.5 billion had been channelled to 512,643 eligible recipients through 11 types of assistance schemes, among them for senior citizens, people with disabilities (PWD), chronically ill people and PWD workers.

Sabah recorded the highest number of recipients with 63,641 individuals, followed by Johor (52,567), Sarawak (50,883), Kelantan (46,752) and Selangor (44,764).

-Bernama