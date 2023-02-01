Those caught illegally booking parking spaces to face action

JOHOR BAHRU: Errant business operators in the city who still illegally ‘booked’ parking bays using chairs, buckets and fire extinguishers in coupon system-designated areas will be issued with a RM500 compound.

Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) mayor, Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman, said that such action could be taken in accordance with Section 46 of Act 133 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

He said most business premises, such as reflexology centres and vehicle accessory shops, were found to be doing so after 6 pm, which is after the expiry of the coupon system.

“By right, all premises which want to reserve parking bays can apply directly to MBJB, with a payment of RM150 per month, but not many actually do that.

“If they don’t put items such as chairs, they actually placed a person there. From a legal point of view, they are disallowed to do that, and legal action can be taken,” he said at a press conference after a council meeting, here today.

Mohd Noorazam said apart from that, the council also detected ‘ulat parkir’ (parking pests), particularly along Jalan Ibrahim and Jalan Wong Ah Fook, here.

Therefore, he said the council will double the patrolling and monitoring, in addition to carrying out integrated operations with the Road Transport Department (RTD).

To avoid any tension involving the premises and the parking pests, the public is advised to contact MBJB via 1 300 88 0146 or WhatsApp the complaint unit at 019-7788212, for immediate action to be taken.

Meanwhile, he said that addressing city congestion due to vehicles being parked in unauthorised places is one of MBJB’s missions this year.

He added that enforcement procedures before towing vehicles will be improved, including installing sirens or using loudspeakers to inform vehicle owners.

Mohd Noorazam said throughout last year, the council received a total of 18,038 complaints involving issue of fallen and high-risk trees, lighting, road conditions, public cleaning and parking.

“Of the total number received, 13,398 complaints have been resolved, which is equivalent to 74.28 per cent,” he said. - Bernama