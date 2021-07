SHAH ALAM: Those who will participate in this year’s animal sacrificial rites in Selangor will be given priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before Aidiladha which is scheduled for July 20.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Ir Izham Hashim this is part of the state government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud had also been informed of the matter to expedite the vaccination process through the Selangor Vaccicnation program (SelVAX).

“We have also contacted the management of mosques in Selangor to provide the list of unvaccinated staff (who will involve in the sacrficial rites) to faciliate the vaccination process,” he told reporters after a ceremony to handover contribution under the Sumbangan Korban Negeri Selangor (PSKNS) programme, here today.

Izham said standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sacrificial ritual would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, he said RM5.05 million worth of contribution which comprised 670 cows and 1,000 goats from nine state government subsidiaries would be distributed to mosques in Selangor through members of Parliament and assemblymen.

On the development of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Selangor, Izham said the sitution in the state is under control where the last case was recorded in Gombak in early June. — Bernama