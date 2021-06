PUTRAJAYA: Those involved in the ‘All Together Now Malaysia’ (ATNM) talent search television entertainment programme, including 50 celebrity judges will be called to the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist in investigations.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said police investigation into the case was related to non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) for not wearing face masks in public and negligence that may spread the infection of dangerous disease.

The investigation was conducted under Regulation 18, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection (Recovery Movement Control) Regulations (No. 3) 2021 (PU (A) 98/2021) for non-compliance with the RMCO SOP and Section 269 of the Penal Code (Act 574).

According to Mohd Fadzil, the initial investigation found that the filming of ATNM was done at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) from March 3 to March 11 with reference to the SOP of the Creative Industry Sector - RMCO Live Event which was in force at that time.

He added the producers were required to comply with the RMCO SOP (then) which allows recording to take place with the presence of spectators not exceeding 50 percent capacity as well as comply with the SOP related to health screening, use of face masks and physical distancing.

Mohd Fadzil said the case would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor after the investigation was completed.

The Astro Production programme was broadcast on June 6 (Sunday) and received various reactions after the programme involving 50 celebrity judges was recorded without wearing a face mask. — Bernama