Those seeking snap polls are ‘power crazy’, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said those seeking to expedite the general election are “power crazy” and not those who want to focus on other areas of government first, Malaysiakini reports.

Hadi said he has repeatedly stated that other matters are more important.

“Usually, those who want to speed things up are power crazy. Those who are patient are not... (PAS) thinks long term,“ Hadi was quoted saying after delivering his weekly lecture in Rusila, Terengganu today.

He said that Umno caused the state elections that had happened in recent years.

“We participated (in those elections) because we were forced to,“ he added.