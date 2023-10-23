Those turning a blind eye towards child abuse can be fined RM5,000: Azalina

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who are aware of sexual abuse involving children but fail to lodge a police report can be fined up to RM5,000 under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 1972), if found guilty.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said in efforts to curb sexual offences against children, enforcement measures need to be aggressive and firm, including charging those close to the victims like teachers, neighbours who maybe aware of such an occurrence, under Section 19 of the Act.

“I want to aggressively promote community awareness involving sexual abuse of children because if family members, teachers or neighbours are aware of such incidents and refuse to intervene, it would add on to the victim’s predicament as they might feel there is no one they can turn to,” said the De facto law minister after launching the eKlinik 6G, here today.

According to Section 19 of the Act, anyone who is aware about sexual abuse against children but fails to report the matter to police can be charged in court and if convicted, fined up to RM5,000.

Azalina said she will be meeting police officers in the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11), Royal Malaysia Police, and court authorities involved in enforcement of Act and later meet the Children’s Commissioner to discuss ways to improve community awareness programmes.

So far, nobody has been charged under the Act. - Bernama