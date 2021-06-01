Those with a stronger immune system tend to suffer more severe vaccine side effects

PETALING JAYA: Amazing as it sounds, young and healthy people are more susceptible to side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine than their elderly parents or grandparents.

There is a wide range of ailments they may develop after taking the jab, such as fever, fatigue, chills and body aches.

Others may either lose their appetite or feel absolutely famished all the time, according to virologist Dr Sandy Loh.

On the other hand, their elder fellow vaccine recipients, who may be frail and perhaps wheelchair-bound, may experience just mild or no side effects.

This is quite normal and therefore, there is no cause for worry, said Loh, who teaches at the University of Nottingham Malaysia.

She attributed the difference in reaction to the vaccine between the young and old to the individual’s physiological condition.

“For a start, we must be clear that side effects are common after vaccination, so there is nothing to worry about, whether it is mild or slightly more painful,” she told theSun.

Younger people, presumably more healthy, tend to have a prompt response to any vaccine, she said.

On the other hand, the vaccine takes longer to trigger the immune system in older people because they are largely weaker, she added.

Loh explained that the elderly are more likely to already have a longer history of medical problems and therefore, would have been taking medication or supplements to continuously trigger their immune response.

As a result, they tend to experience less side effects, she added.

Loh also advised people who have a history of allergies to monitor their health status after being vaccinated.

There is a guide on the MySejahtera app to help the user through this.

She also warned that those who have had severe allergic reactions to vaccinations in the past should consult their doctor first.

“The doctor can then advise them on which vaccine to take. For instance, the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have slightly different compositions,” Loh said.

“Not everyone can take the Pfizer vaccine and likewise, the AstraZeneca one. The doctor will have to make an assessment and advise the patient accordingly.

“If the benefits of AstraZeneca outweighs the risks, the doctor will recommend it. Likewise for the Pfizer vaccine,” she added.

On the whole, Loh said everyone should get vaccinated.

“There should not be any exceptions, even for those in vulnerable groups.”

She said the virus is capable of mutating into a more resistant or virulent copy of itself.

“With a higher transmission rate, it will be disastrous for the country,” she pointed out.

“Even if you have a health risk, such as heart disease or diabetes, you should get vaccinated as this is the only way to help us achieve herd immunity,” she added.

Meanwhile, private nurse Nurazlina Susila advised those in the high-risk group who have life-threatening illnesses such as hypertension or cancer, to consult their doctor if they are slated for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It is imperative to get advice from a doctor before getting vaccinated as the side effects could be severe if the vaccine is not suitable for the body,” she told theSun.

However, she said it is not unusual to feel tired or to develop a fever.

She also urged people to come forward to get vaccinated.

“There are still too many people out there who are hesitant because they do not believe medical advice,” she said.