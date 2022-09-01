Those with information on Jho Low’s whereabouts urged to inform authorities

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of fugitive businessman Jho Low or Low Taek Jho (his real name) to contact the relevant Malaysian authorities.

At a media conference here today, Hamzah questioned the action of those claiming to know Jho Low’ s whereabouts but not sharing the information with Malaysia following a report claiming that Jho Low was seen at a Disneyland theme park in Shanghai, China on the eve of Christmas in 2019.

The minister had earlier announced the implementation of the Malaysia Premium Visa Programme.

A portal (Malaysiakini) had reported that the matter was exposed by Bradley Hope, co-writer of the book, ‘Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World,’ through the first episode of the programme, ‘Where is Jho Low? The Search for the 1MDB Fraud Mastermind’, broadcast via YouTube.

Through the episode, Hope together with writer Tom Wright shared a photo showing Jho Low and two unknown individuals in a restaurant at the theme park. Hope claimed that the photo dated Dec 24, 2019 was received from a reliable source.

Jho Low is wanted to assist in the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fund scandal.

The Royal Malaysia Police has been trying to locate the runaway man over the financial scandal and bring him back to Malaysia but has so far been unsuccessful.

On former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak allegedly not being in the data base of the Malaysia Prisons Department, Hamzah advised the public not to easily listen to rumours gone viral on social media or any other platform.

“Before this, have you (media) known about the Prisons Department’s data base? If you don’t know, how come the allegation? When it comes to allegations or poison pen letters, let’s not listen to these,“ he added.- Bernama