Thousands in Labuan to face water cuts beginning tomorrow

LABUAN: Thousands of consumers in more than 20 areas here will experience water cuts beginning tomorrow, due to pipe repairs to be carried out near Taman Kian Yap and power cable replacement works at the Bukit Kalam intermediate pumping station (IPS).

The affected areas include Kiamsam involving Kampung Bebuloh, Kampung Belukut, Kampung Sungai Buton, Kampung Sungai Bedaun and Taman Mahkota Impian on Jalan Bukit Timbalai and nearby areas.

Kampung Layangan, Kampung Sungai Labu, Kampung Kilan Kasim and Pulau Akar, Kampung Bukit Kuda, and areas in Kampung Bukit Kalam will also be affected.

Other places that will face water supply disruption are Kampung Durian Tunjong, several areas on Jalan Penghulu Tuah, Kampung Lajau, Kampung Ganggarak, Kampung Merinding, Kampung Pohon Batu, Pancur Hitam, Kampung Batu Manikar, Tanjung Kubong, Kampung Lubok Temiang and the surrounding areas in Pohon Batu.

Some old pipes had burst near Taman Kian Yap yesterday, and the Labuan Water Supply Division (BBAL) said the 800mm main pipes had been scheduled for replacement in development projects tendered out at the end of March.

In a statement today, BBAL confirmed that leakages of old pipes were the main cause of water supply to the water treatment plant on Jalan Kolam being frequently at low levels and insufficient for distribution to all the balancing tanks in this island.

It said the pipe repairs and main power cable replacement works at the Bukit Kalam main station will be carried out tomorrow (April 11).

BBAL said the main power cable needs to be replaced after the ‘armoured cable’ was damaged on March 30.

Resumption of supply will depend on the level of balancing tanks in the respective areas, it said. - Bernama