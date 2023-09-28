Thousands join Maulidur Rasul celebration in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Muslims in Sabah and Sarawak enthusiastically took part in the Maulidur Rasul celebration today to reflect on the struggles for community development inherited from Prophet Muhammad SAW.

In SARAWAK, the drizzle did not dampen the spirit of 10,991 participants from 248 contingents representing various departments and agencies to gather for the assembly and parade at Padang Merdeka, Kuching.

The event, which started at 7.30 am, was attended by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government leadership.

In his speech, Abang Johari said Sarawak would make the Madinah Charter created by Prophet Muhammad as the basis for formulating policies in the state.

He said the document, also known as the Constitution of Madinah, places a strong emphasis on justice for all regardless of religion, especially in administrative matters.

“The charter is recorded in world history as a treaty that reflects the noble character of Prophet Muhammad in the context of interfaith relations.

“Therefore, we in Sarawak take lessons from this charter because we have a diverse society of different ethnicities and religions, and the Sarawak government will ensure justice for all,” said Abang Johari.

In SABAH, over 10,000 people participated in the state-level Maulidur Rasul Parade and Gathering at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu.

Earlier, more than 100 contingents, consisting of government departments, agencies and non-governmental organisations, took part in the parade, covering a distance of about three kilometres from Padang Merdeka to the SICC.

The parade was led by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. It featured participants dressed in colourful baju Melayu and baju kurung, who recited the selawat and carried banners with words of devotion to Prophet Muhammad.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmy Yahya, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

People of diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds in Sabah seized the opportunity to witness the parade, with some recording videos and taking pictures and others sharing live broadcasts on their social media platforms.

Tun Juhar and the parade participants then entered the SICC to join the Maulidur Rasul gathering ceremony. -Bernama