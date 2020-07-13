Thousands of companies can go under and millions will lose their jobs

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air.

This comes after 200 medical experts complained the UN agency had failed to warn the public about this risk. While WHO is right in insisting on more definitive proof that the virus that causes Covid-19 can be transmitted through the air, the fact remains that we do not have full knowledge of its potency and how easily it spreads.

The latest US figures tell us the spread is not showing any sign of abating with 69,000 new cases reported.

Big crowds continue to converge at protests, political rallies and commercial outlets and are mingling without wearing masks. Social distancing is also not observed.

Besides that, Walt Disney Co is sticking to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in Florida where 109,000 new coronavirus cases were reported over the past two weeks.

What happens beyond our shores is beyond our control. But we can play our part here by following standard operating procedures.

The authorities can only do so much to impose and advise that procedures are adhered to. Individual responsibility is crucial to curtail further outbreaks.

The reopening of commercial outlets such as shops, restaurants, bars and gyms is needed to keep domestic spending at a healthy level.

However, there are many grey areas in the SOP issued to operators by the councils. Social distancing is not a law where individual defaulters can be fined. Most places exercise limited control over the social distancing of individuals.

Australia’s second most-populous state, Victoria, has reported one of its highest daily increases in infections. This has led to the deployment of the military to guard its border and prevent in-state travel.

Many businesses in Malaysia took a battering due to the movement control order (MCO) and subsequent containment orders. We can ill-afford a second wave of Covid-19 spread.

Thousands of companies will go under and millions will lose their jobs. It is our collective responsibility to ensure it doesn’t happen.

