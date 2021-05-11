Thousands of ringgit from arranging orchids

KUALA LUMPUR: It started off as something he did for fun, but today Tengku Mohd Lutfi Tengku Mohd Ramli is making serious money from his hobby of arranging orchids.

The 31-year-old executive at Percetakan Nasional Malaysia Bhd makes beautiful orchid arrangements that can fetch up to few thousand ringgit in profit, making it a lucrative source of side income.

Lutfi, who stays in Wangsa Maju, started his home business in 2019 as a way to supplement his income but did not expect to do so well, to this day.

“It started off as a hobby. When relatives and neighbours came to visit, they saw my collection and asked if I would take customised orders for it.

“Everything took off from there. Today, it has helped me earn thousands of ringgit,“ he told Bernama.

The prices for his arrangement start from as low as RM50 and can go up to RM1,000, depending on the size of pot used, the quality of flowers and quantity of items needed for a customised arrangement.

The Terengganu-born Lutfi said that customers usually order arrangements for home decoration, corporate gifts or as presents for loved ones.

“Arranging orchids is a therapeutic activity for me and helps me de-stress. I also feel joy and satisfaction every time I complete an order.

“When my customers compliment my work and tell others about it, that makes me happy and inspired to further expand my business,“ he said.

Although he is a one-man show, Lutfi can complete up to 10 arrangements at any given time. Requests, however, tend to be more frequent during festive seasons.

“I usually get more orders in Ramadan and for Aidilfitri. Alhamdulillah, the income from this helps offset the cost of living in the city,“ he said.

His dream is to one day own a shop and have several staff under his employment.

His collection of orchid arrangements can be seen on his Instagram page Orchid_By_TengkuLutfi. — Bernama