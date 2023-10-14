Thousands participate in National Sports Day 2023 nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of people from all walks of life joined the much-awaited National Sports Day 2023 (HSN 2023) today, which was filled with various sports and recreational activities.

National Sports Day is a national agenda that is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of October, with the aim of promoting sports among the community through an active and healthy lifestyle in line with the MADANI Malaysia and National Sports Vision 2030 framework.

In PUTRAJAYA, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali participated in the Carrom event, which was held in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Department-level HSN 2023 at the Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Complex.

More than 500 civil servants from various agencies and departments under the Prime Minister’s Department participated in eight sporting events, including sepak raga ratus, futsal, e-games, and batu seremban, which began yesterday.

Also, over 300 Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) staff attended the ministry-level HSN 2023 celebration.

The ministry’s staff gathered as early as 7am to participate in more than 15 sports events, including e-games as well as traditional games such as batu seremban, congkak, galah panjang.

Maizatusima Judi, 50, described HSN as a good platform to foster the sporting culture and spirit of unity through sports.

“It provides an opportunity for young people who are unfamiliar with traditional games like batu seremban and lompat getah that are on the verge of extinction. For me, the games bring back fond memories of my childhood,“ said the ministry’s Development Division staff.

In KUALA LUMPUR, about 500 staff members of government departments and agencies attended the National Unity Ministry-level HSN celebration at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, when met at the programme, said the event was a good platform to strengthen unity and foster closer ties among people of various races.

In SELANGOR, about 5,000 people attended the HSN 2023 celebration at IJM Rimbayu, Kuala Langat, which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. Among the events held were HSN Run, Korfball Challenge, netball, traditional sports and archery.

At the event, Amirudin also presented a contribution to the management of PARA SUKMA Selangor 2024; a certificate of recognition to HSN2023 strategic partners; and the state-level Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara award.

In KEDAH, about 11,000 people attended the state-level HSN 2023 celebration held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Layar.

People gathered as early as 7 am to participate in various exciting events, including a 30-kilometre (km) Fun Ride, a 5-km Fun Run, and a 3-km Fun Walk.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the overwhelming response from the local community demonstrated that the event, which has been held annually since 2015, was highly anticipated.

In PERAK, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad together with the state government leaders attended the state-level HSN 2023 held at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru.

The programme, which was attended by more than 1,500 people, featured a number of interesting activities such as the Larian 1,500 Langkah Perpaduan, cycling, martial arts demonstrations and exhibitions by various government and private institutions.

In PAHANG, more than 260,000 people from all walks of life participated in various events that began yesterday in conjunction with the state-level HSN celebration, including Rakan Muda litar, softball, futsal, aerobics and cycling organised by the Pahang police.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the three-day event kicked off with an official ceremony at Kuantan City Council 1 field today.

The event was also attended by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf and Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

In MELAKA, the state-level HSN was held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), with over 10,000 people taking part in different sporting events and activities that began as early as 7.30 am.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof officiated the event which was also held simultaneously in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

Activities such as running, walking, cycling, aerobics, traditional sports, martial arts, including for the disabled, extreme sports and e-games were among the events held.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, various sporting events were held including the 6.5-km Family Fun Walk, the NS Antlers Sepak Takraw Clinic, the Muay Thai competition, e-sports at the Youth and Sports Complex (KOMBES) in Paroi.

At the event, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also presented the State Sportsman Award to discus thrower Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin and the Sportswoman Award to national badminton player S. Kisona.

He also presented the Best Male Para Athlete Award to Shahrilulzaily Md Rashid and the Best Para Athlete Award for women to Aleeya Fariesya Faizul Rizal.

In JOHOR, HSN 2023 was exuberantly celebrated at Dataran Puteri Harbour, Iskandar Puteri, with various sports activities such as the 5-km Fun Run.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurial Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the annual event by the Ministry of Youth and Sports was in line with Johor’s aim of promoting sports among the people.

In TERENGGANU, Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali launched the state-level HSN 2023 celebration at Dataran Batu Buruk, Kuala Terengganu.

More than 3,000 visitors took part in various interesting activities such as the 30-km Fun Ride from Dataran Batu Buruk to Kuala Nerus, the martial arts carnival, penalty shooutouts, pentanque and exhibitions by government agencies and departments.

In KELANTAN, the state-level HSN 2023 celebration, which was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was held at Taman Ethnobotani, Gua Musang, featuring various interesting events, including a 20km Fun Ride and a 5km Fun Run.

Zulhilmi Zuaswa, a 20-year-old freestyler, expressed his delight at being chosen to perform acrobatic tricks with the ball in front of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Although I have represented the country in freestyle football competitions, I am still nervous today.

“But seeing Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi enjoying himself and applauding has given me extra motivation to do my best when I represent our country (at a competition) at the end of the year,” the Kelantan Youth and Sports Department trainee told Bernama.

Meanwhile in LABUAN, the HSN 2023 on the island reached new heights as it attracted a total of 19,094 participants, surpassing the initial target.

Labuan Youth and Sports Department (JBSL) director Mohamad Syahffie Japril said early registration for the event started at a mere 10,000 participants, covering 63 sports events.

The main event featured a wide range of activities, including a fun ride, fun run, aero dance, glamping camping, and kayak, all organised by the JBSL as the main organiser.