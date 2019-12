KUALA LUMPUR: The last annular solar eclipse sighted in the country was 21 years ago and Malaysians today have the opportunity to witness this unique and rare natural phenomenon, particularly in Tanjung Piai, Johor and Serian, Sarawak.

The annular solar eclipse, with last of such event occurred on Aug 22, 1998, in Mersing, Johor, has attracted the attention of the public who took the opportunity to witness the rare sighting of one of nature’s wonders.

The eclipse, lasted from 1.21pm to 1.23pm in Tanjung Piai while in Serian, the phenomenon lasted about four minutes from 1.46pm to 1.50pm.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the centre of the Sun and this leaves a brilliant ring of light around the moon in what observers call a ‘ring of fire’.

The whole country is believed to have witnessed the solar eclipse phenomenon that occurred from around 11am until 4pm.

At Tanjung Piai National Park, Johor, about 5,000 visitors witnessed a two-minute solar eclipse.

National Planetarium director Anita Bahari said about 120 telescopes were provided by various astronomical research associations and public universities for public use, as well as several units were also designated for study purposes.

In addition, about 6,000 special glasses for viewing the solar eclipse were also provided for free distribution to the public to witness the phenomenon.

The annular solar eclipse phenomenon is expected to occur again in 2042.

Also catching the public’s attention was the presence of the the country’s first astrophysicist Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Mazlan Othman, who held a special session on annular solar eclipse before joining the crowd to witness the phenomenon.

Her presence undoubtedly had excited the public as she was seen to receive continuous requests to pose for photograph from members of the public to record the historical event together.

In Serian, Sarawak, visitors particularly the locals, witnessed the four-minute eclipse that started at 1.46 pm at Piazza Square here, about 60 kilometres from Kuching.

More than 1,000 visitors were enjoying every minute of the eclipse here as the phenomenon will only reoccur after two decades from today.

Most of them witnessed the spectacular view using some of 2,000 special glasses provided by the organiser, the National Planetarium.

Many even turned up with personal telescopes due to their deep interest in astronomy.

Meanwhile, in the capital, people were also witnessing the phenomenon at the National Planetarium compound which organised the Solarfest Malaysia 2019 since Tuesday.

National Planetarium science officer and coordinator for the programme Nurfazilah Mohamad Hanafiah said more than 1,000 people turned up at the National Planetarium grounds to witness the event today. — Bernama