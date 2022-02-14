Threatened a health officer, hawker fined RM2,500

LUMUT: A hawker was fined RM2,500 by the Seri Manjung magistrate’s court, here, today after he pleaded guilty to threatening a health officer with a knife last month.

The charge was read out to the accused, Tang Keng Su, 56, before magistrate A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar who also sentenced him to eight months’ jail if in default of the fine.

Tang who has no criminal record was told not to repeat the offence or he would face a jail sentence of up to two years.

According to the charge, Tang had pointed a knife at environmental health officer, Mohd Amin Aminuddin, 32, so as not to take action against him or to delay it for violating the health regulations like having long nails.

The offence, which frightened and traumatised the officer who then made a police report, was committed at stalls No. 40 and 42 at the Looking Good Hawker Centre in Kampung Koh, Sitiawan, here, at about 9.30 pm, last Jan 25.

The offence under Section 189 of the Penal Code carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Earlier, the prosecuting officer, Insp Nurjihan Jaya urged the court to pass a sentence that would commensurate with the offence and to serve as a lesson for the accused and the public.

However, Tang who was unrepresented, pleaded for a minimum fine as he has diabetes and a heart problem, besides his business being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while having to support his three schooling children. - Bernama