Three areas in Yan to be equipped with thunderstorm warning system: Mansor

YAN: Three areas in the Yan district will be equipped with a thunderstorm warning system to enable residents to prepare themselves for a disaster and reduce the risk of fatalities and destruction to properties.

Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Mansor Othman said the siren stations would be installed at three spots at the foot of Gunung Jerai, namely the Seri Perigi and Titi Hayun recreational spots as well as Masjid Jamek Badlishah.

“The siren stations which will be developed by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will be activated if the Gunung Jerai Rain Station at the top of the mountain detects high rainfall density.

“The installation of the sirens will commence at the end of the year and is expected to be completed at the latest by May next year.

“The sound of the siren can be heard within a radius of one kilometre,” he told reporters after a working visit to the SABO Dam near Titi Hayun here yesterday.

Commenting further, he said the siren system would have three warning levels with the third level signalling imminent danger, and his ministry would cooperate with several agencies including the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for the evacuation of locals in the area.

In the Gunung Jerai water surge that occurred on Aug 18, six people died after being carried away by strong currents and crushed by landslides, while many homes, premises and chalet operators were also affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Mansor said the construction of the SABO Dam at Titi Hayun which began construction last December had reached 20 per cent, and was going according to plan.

It is scheduled to be completed in June next year.

“The construction of the dam is to overcome disasters due to water surges, apart from preventing trees and sediments from sand to large boulders from rolling downstream during strong currents. This is to prevent bigger destruction occurring in the area below,” he added. — Bernama