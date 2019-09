GOMBAK: Three men, believed to have been involved in a series of armed robberies in Selangor, were killed in a shootout with police at Kilometre 22, Jalan Rawang heading towards Batu Arang, here early yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said at about 5am, a team from the Selangor Police Contingent Criminal Investigations Department and the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD), who were on crime patrol at Bandar Country Homes in Rawang, came across the suspects, who were behaving suspiciously in a Volkswagen Polo car.

“Police approached the car to conduct checks but the driver sped off, which led to a 7-km chase.

“The car then tried to ram the patrol car before it crashed. The three suspects then rushed out and began firing several shots,” he told reporters at the Gombak IPD, here yesterday.

Noor Azam said police fired six shots in return, killing all three suspects.

He said police found two semi-automatic pistols, three machetes and face masks at the scene.

Preliminary investigations also found that the three suspects were believed to have been involved in several armed robberies in Rawang, Batu Arang and Kundang.

Noor Azam said all three suspects, who have yet to be identified, were also believed to have been involved in 60 burglaries and armed robberies reported in Selangor since May.

“The car used by the suspects is believed to have been stolen during a car-jacking incident on Aug 5 and was fitted with false registration number plates,” he added.

The case is being investigated under section 307 of the Penal Code. - Bernama