Three arrested as lab for counterfeit medicines busted in Taiping: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Two women and a man were arrested in a police operation carried out at a laboratory producing counterfeit medicines in Taiping, Perak, on Tuesday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the raid uncovered processing equipment and medicines believed to be without the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) approval.

“All the processing equipment and medicines estimated at RM6,369,782 were confiscated and the case is being investigated under Regulation 7(1)(A) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1982,” she said here yesterday.

The operation was carried out by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence (WCB/PSK), the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA) and the Ministry of Health.

Noorsiah said that throughout 2022, WCB/PSK had carried out two raids involving seizures valued at RM3,420,000, while from Jan 1 to date, a total of eight raids have seen seizures worth RM12,763,052.

She said the police, especially JKDNKA, were committed to liaising with ministries and government agencies in dealing with various issues of public order and community safety.

“Integrated ops with other law enforcement agencies will continue from time to time. The public’s help in channelling information is strongly encouraged so that crimes like this can be fully eradicated,” she added. -Bernama