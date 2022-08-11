Three arrested for house break-ins in Klang Valley, Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed three men suspected to be involved in four house break-in cases in the Klang Valley and Melaka via two raids in Shah Alam, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the three suspects, all in their 30s, were arrested after police received a report of a break-in at a car service centre in Jalan AWF Waterfront, Ampang, Selangor on Aug 5, involving losses amounting to RM30,000.

He said following the arrest of the three suspects, police believe four break-in cases involving shops in Ampang Jaya, Subang, Sungai Buloh and in Alor Gajah, Melaka, can be solved.

“Police seized several items that had been reported missing and the suspects were taken to the Ampang Jaya police headquarters for further investigations,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said initial investigations revealed that two of the suspects had nine previous criminal records. - Bernama