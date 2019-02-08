Three arrested in connection with dead newborn found in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the dead body of a newborn baby found in a dumpster here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that police have arrested three suspects, two of whom are said to be the teenage parents of the baby.

“Police have arrested a girl and boy, both aged 17 years old, and a 43-year-old man. The boy is believed to be the father of the baby, while the other man is the father of the girl,” said Mazlan.

Mazlan said investigations also found that the 17-year-old mother of the baby had stuffed the baby’s mouth with a towel to block her airway, wrapped the baby in a blanket, and shoved her in a school bag.

She then put the school bag in a garbage bag outside her house, which her father took and threw in the housing area’s dumpster.

“The 17-year-old boy will be remanded till February 9, whereas the girl will be remanded till February 11,“ added Mazlan.

The victim was discovered in a dumpster at a residential area at Presint 18 here by garbage collectors yesterday morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body.