Three arrested over murder of foreign worker in Damansara

PETALING JAYA: Three suspects were arrested by police today over the murder of a foreign worker during a robbery at a 24-hour convenience store at Damansara Jaya on Saturday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said police initially arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 38, at about 2.30am in Damansara Damai here.

He said both men have past criminal records for serious offences and were listed as wanted.

A car was also seized from the suspects and checks showed that it was reported stolen in Kepong in January.

He added that the arrests led police to a third suspect aged 30 about three hours later in Puchong.

All three suspects are local men and are being held under a seven-day remand order.

On Saturday, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi staff of a 7-Eleven outlet died are being stabbed by a robber.