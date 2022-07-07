Three arrested over robbery-cum-murder in Bera

KUANTAN: Police today arrested three men suspected of being involved in the robbery-cum-murder of a woman at her residence in Felda Mengkuang, Bera two days ago.

Without disclosing further details, Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspects, all in their 30s, have been remanded for a week from today to facilitate murder investigations.

“Police also seized a Honda City car belonging to the victim’s husband that was stolen by the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

In the early morning robbery, the 52-year-old woman was strangled to death with a mobile phone charger cable while her 60-year-old husband suffered injuries to his head.

The suspects also escaped with RM6,000 cash. — Bernama