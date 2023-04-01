Three arrested with vape devices, liquids worth RM1.55m

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested three individuals and seized 2,753 boxes containing electronic cigarette (vape) devices and various types of liquids worth RM1.55 million at a premises in Jalan Eco Perniagaan 1/2, Taman Eco Perniagaan, here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said two local men and a woman, aged 22 to 25, were arrested in the raid at 12.30 pm.

He said investigations showed the vape devices and liquids were sold online and that the premises was used as a store.

“All three are employees and custodians of the premises and are involved in the sale of vape devices and liquids. We will investigate what type of vape juices these are because we don’t know the contents yet,” he said here today.

He said there were a total of 53,421 units of vape devices and various liquids in all the boxes.

Kamarul Zaman said police will conduct an analysis to identify the contents of the vape liquids to detect whether they contained prohibited substances.

He also confirmed that the local authority (PBT) in Johor has not issued any business licence for the sale of vape in the state.

“We advise those involved in the sale of vape devices and liquids to stop it because police will not compromise and will continue to track such activities,” he said.

All the individuals were remanded for three days starting today and the case is being investigated under Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952 and the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama