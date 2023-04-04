Three associations for security guards sign MoU to enhance industry standard

KUALA LUMPUR: Three local security guard associations today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation aimed at improving the career of security guards and their service quality.

The MoU was inked by the Malaysian Private Security Agency Officers’ Association (Priss), National Association of Security Guards in Peninsular Malaysia (Kespa), and Selangor and Federal Territory Security Industry Association (Swiss).

Swiss chairman Tan Sri Musa Hassan said the main aim of the MoU was to provide recognised career and skills training to security guards so that they could enjoy meaningful career advancement.

Musa said currently no such training was provided to workers in the local security sector, causing them to be treated unfairly, especially in terms of salary and welfare.

“For a start, Swiss will offer three courses involving training and security assessment this year, which are open to security workers,” he told a press conference after signing the MoU here.

Musa said the training would equip security guards with knowledge related to their work and responsibilities.

It would also provide a clearer rank structure and pave the way for promotions and salary increments for workers in this sector, he added.

Also present were Kespa president Mohd Ali Ibrahim and Priss president Mohd Qadirsyah Abdullah.

Mohd Ali said the MoU could give protection to the estimated 150,000 security guards in the country.

According to him, security guards were faced with various issues, especially those involving salary payments and worker welfare.

“It is hoped this MoU can resolve the issues besetting security guards so that the local industry can continue to grow and be on par with its counterparts in other countries,” he added. - Bernama