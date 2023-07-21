Three Bangladeshi men arrested over commotion at polyclinic in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested three Bangladeshi men in connection with a last Wednesday’s commotion in front of a polyclinic in Taman Prima Saujana in Kajang.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the three men, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested in Sentul and Setapak here at about 1.15 am today.

He said that based on a report lodged by the owner of the polyclinic, the incident involved two groups of Bangladeshi men who went to the clinic at about 6 pm last Wednesday for a medical checkup.

“The two groups were brought by different agents, While they were in front of the polyclinic, a misunderstanding broke out, resulting in some of them taking out hockey sticks.

“The situation became more tense when the two groups of men began shoving each other. One of them entered the polyclinic and one of the staff shouted and chased out the foreigners, “ he said in a statement today.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Mohd Zaid said the commotion was caused by the agents jostling for customers for the medical check-up.

No woman was assaulted in the incident as was claimed, he said and advised the public not to spread and be influenced by false news. -Bernama