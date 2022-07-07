Three Bangladeshi workers held for growing ganja plant at rumah kongsi

PASIR MAS: Police arrested three Bangladeshi farm workers following the discovery of a 40-centimetre-tall ganja plant in a polybag at their ‘rumah kongsi’ house compound in Lojing, Gua Musang near here on Tuesday (July 5).

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspects, aged 23 to 34, were nabbed by a police team under Op Tapis.

“Upon interrogation, police also found 5.3 gm of dried ganja leaves hidden in a folded piece of newspaper,” he told reporters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the three Bangladeshi men, who tested positive for drugs, have been remanded for seven days until Monday (July 11).

“The case is being investigated under Sections 12 (2), 6 and 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

In a separate development, Muhamad Zaki said police successfully seized two tonnes of ketum leaves after detaining a lorry driven by a 49-year-old man at the Jalan Gerik-Jeli roadblock at 5.52 am yesterday (July 6).

“Upon inspections, police found black-coloured plastic bags containing 2,030 kg of ketum leaves, worth RM60,000. Further investigations are ongoing to find out where the leaves were being delivered to,” he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama