Three bank staff injured in accidental gun shot

JASIN: Three bank employees, including a security guard, were slightly injured after an auxiliary policeman accidentally fired a shot from his rifle in the lobby of the bank premises here today.

Jasin district police DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the incident occurred at about 12.55 pm when the 59-year-old auxiliary policeman, who works for a multinational company, was accompanying a company employee to the bank.

“He had the gun strap hanging on his shoulder with the muzzle of the Winchester rifle pointing towards the floor. However, while correcting the position of the firearm, his finger accidentally pulled the trigger and a shot was fired,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Jamil said the bullet from the rifle hit the floor, causing fragments of the floor mosaic to break and hit a security guard and two female employees at the bank.

“The 25-year-old security guard sustained a small cut on his right ear, while the two female workers, aged 46 and 28, were injured on their legs,” he said, adding that the auxiliary policeman had been detained to assist investigations under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960. -Bernama