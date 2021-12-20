Three bodies found in Bentong mud flood incident

BENTONG: The bodies a man and two women, believed to be victims of the mud flood incident in Telemong, here, on Saturday were found today.

Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Sufian Yakob said the first body was found by the rescue team at 1pm, while the bodies of the two women were recovered at 1.20pm and 2pm respectively.

He said the bodies were found about two to 5 kilometres from the spot they were reported missing aftery being swept away by strong currents following the incident.

He added that the search and rescue operation was launched at 9 am today and covered an estimated radius of five kilometres.

Yesterday Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed that they had received reports regarding the disappearance of five people in an incident at a village in Telemong.

Earlier, elemong Volunteer Fire Brigade chairman Lai Wah Foong said the route to enter the scene was impassable following the landslide along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway. - Bernama