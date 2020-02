PORT DICKSON: Three siblings were charged in the magistrate’s court here today with disorderly conduct in a police station.

Brothers M. Anand, 28, M. Puvan, 27, and M. Turai Raja, 31, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of behaving in a riotous, indecent and disorderly or insulting manner at a detective office at the Port Dickson district police headquarters.

They were charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1970 with committing the office at 12.15am last Feb 12.

Meanwhile, Anand also pleaded not guilty to another charge, with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on one D. Jeson Paul, 26, by the road side near a factory at Taman PD Utama here at 11.15pm last Feb 11.

He was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety for both charges, while his two brothers given bail of RM1,500 with one surety each.

Magistrate Siti Huzaifah Abdul Talib set March 17 for mention. - Bernama