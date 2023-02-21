Three brothers held for posession of drugs

KUALA KRAI: Police arrested three brothers who acted as transporters and tonto of 150 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth RM5.4 million at two separate locations in Kampung Kenor and Kampung Tengah, here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the three brothers aged between 24 and 45 were nabbed at 7.50 am while travelling in a lorry and a Honda City.

“As a result of intelligence, police stopped the lorry in Kampung Tengah and the inspection found a transparent plastic bottle filled with a liquid suspected to be ketum water on the side of the lorry attendant.

“Further inspection at the back of the lorry yielded seven transparent plastic packages of liquid suspected to be ketum in a white container.

“The police also found six sacks each containing 25 plastic packages of compressed lumps of crystal suspected to be syabu,“ he said.

Commenting further, Muhamad Zaki said the seized drugs were obtained from the Malaysia-Thailand border for the Klang Valley market.

Muhamad Zaki said the 24-year-old suspect was also found to have a criminal record under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while his 45-year-old brother had a criminal record under Section 18 (5) of the Film Censorship Act 2022.

“All of them will be remanded for seven days starting today until next Feb 27 to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,“ he said. - Bernama