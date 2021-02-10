Three brothers in despair after fire razes their Pengkalan Chepa house

KOTA BHARU, Feb 10: Three brothers, including one who is visually impaired, were left with only the clothes on their backs after fire destroyed their house in Kampung Pangkalan Nangka, Pengkalan Chepa here, yesterday.

Mohd Yazid Mohd Nor, 30, who is blind, was rescued by his brothers Fakhru Rrazi, 36, and Mohd Khairulzaman, 39.

Mohd Yazid said that in the 8.30 am incident, he was sleeping in his room when he felt the heat on his face and body.

“When I felt the intense heat, I quickly rushed to my brother’s (Fakhru) room. When he went to check my room, he saw fire raging near the door.

“We are now homeless and I am still sad and can’t believe that our house has been razed,” he said when met at his house here today.

The incident as well as the photograph of Mohd Yazid sitting on the steps of his house crying have gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Speaking further, Fakhru Rrazi said he was grateful that his youngest brother (Mohd Yazid) realised that their house was on fire when he felt the heat.

“Although our house is razed, I can accept it because there was no casualty. According to the fire and rescue department, the fire was due to a short circuit,” he said.

Fakhru Rrazi, who works as a grasscutter, said they could not afford to build a new house “as I only earn around RM1,000 a month”.

“For now, we are staying at a store owned by my 56-year-old aunt, Zaharah Salleh. I’m wondering how to continue to earn a living as my two lawnmowers and a tricycle I use for work were also destroyed in the fire,” he said.

Those who wish to help the brothers can channel their donations to Mohd Yazid at account number 0300141000128260 (Bank Simpanan Nasional) or contact Fakru Rrazi at 013-9476679.- Bernama