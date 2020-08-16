Three burnt to death in five-vehicle crash in Segamat

JOHOR BARU: Three people were burnt to death and nine others were injured in a five-vehicle crash at Jalan Genuang-Tenang, Kampung Melayu Raya Segamat, Segamat, yesterday.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Station commander (Operations) Senior Fire Officer II Fuad Mohamad said 15 personnel, in two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van from the Segamat and Labis fire and rescue stations, rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.47pm.

“On arrival, the firemen found a Honda Accord car and a Proton Saga car on fire,” he said in a statement today.

He said after the fire was put out, firemen found three burnt bodies, one at the driver’s seat of the Honda Accord, while the other two were found in the Proton Saga.

Nine people in three other vehicles were believed injured in the crash - seven of them, comprising a man, two women and four children, were in another Proton Saga, while the other two victims are the drivers of the other two vehicles, a Perodua Alza and a Perodua Wira.

He said the identity of the victims had yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Segamat district police chief Supt Raub Selamat, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the crash and that three people were killed. — Bernama