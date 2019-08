KUANTAN: Three people were burnt to death in a fire which destroyed their car after a three-vehicle collision in Mengkuang, Bera, near here today.

The accident, which occurred at about 6am, involved the car and two lorries, Pahang Fire & Rescue Department public relations officer Anuar Hassan told reporters.

“Firefighters found the bodies in the wreck of the car after they doused the flames,” he said.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the police. — Bernama