Three charged with extracting timber without licence

KUANTAN: A contractor and two labourers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of illegally extracting timber on government-owned land in Pekan, near here, last week.

Muhammad Saffrin Ahmad, 36, Ahmad Mustaim Muhamad, 30, and Muhammad Taufik Hidayah Talib, 39, made the plea before judge Shahrul Rizal Majib.

They were charged with committing the offence by taking out 43 logs from a forest in Kampung Perlak, Penyor district, without a valid licence at 3.30 pm last Oct 21.

The charge under Section 15 15(1)(a) of the National Forestry Act 1984, provides for a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years, if found guilty.

At the proceeding, lawyer Mohd Faizal Hiqram Azmi asked that the bail of RM20,000 each offered by the prosecution be reduced on the grounds that the three accused were only earning RM1,500 and RM3,000 to support their families.

Shahrul Rizal then allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for each of the accused and set Nov 18 for case re-mention.

Pahang National Forestry Department’s deputy public prosecutor Afidatul Azwa Kamarulanuar prosecuted at the proceeding.-Bernama