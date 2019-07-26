Three Chikungunya cases reported in Kampung Baru Simpang Pulai

IPOH: Three cases of Chikungunya have been reported in Kampung Baru Simpang Pulai, Kinta here from July 18 up to last Tuesday.

Perak Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said the cases involved a 15-year-old teenager and two men, aged 47 and 67 years.

“Two patients were warded at a private hospital in Ipoh while the third was warded at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“All are reported to be in stable condition and were allowed to go home,” she said in a statement, here today.

She added that the Health Department had inspected and destroyed the mosquito breeding grounds in 89 homes in the village in a move to curb the outbreak of the infection.

She added that active case detection (ACD) conducted on 912 villagers found no new cases.

The Health Department also conducted larvaciding and thermal fogging in 268 premises and ultra-low volume spraying in 350 premises in the affected areas, she said.

The statement also said the residents have been given information on how to care for themselves during the outbreak, while the situation will be continuously monitored.

The disease-carrying vector for Chikungunya is the Aedes mosquito which is also responsible for the spread of dengue fever.

The Health Department also advised the public to keep their surroundings clean and destroy mosquito breeding areas.

They are also advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellents when outside the house, especially between 5am and 7am, and 5pm and 7pm, and wear long-sleeved clothes and light-coloured long pants.

“The public are urged to cooperate with the Health Department during fogging by opening their doors and windows. They can also use aerosol sprays and mosquito coils to kill the adult mosquitoes at home,” Dr Ding said.

She added that the public are urged to immediately go for medical checks and get treatment from the nearest health facilities if they have fevers. - Bernama