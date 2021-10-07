Three companies meet conditions to supply Covid-19 self-test kits to schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a Letter of Acceptance to three companies that supply Covid-19 self-test kits to schools on Sept 13 with a total contract value of RM9.72 million.

Its minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the matter was decided after the MOE Price Negotiation Committee found that the three companies had succeeded in meeting the basis of the conditions that have been set.

He said the delivery of the Covid-19 self-test kits was made by all companies to 140 District Education Offices (PPD) and State Education Departments (JPN) nationwide on Sept 25 for the school reopening session from October to December 2021.

“The basis of consideration in selecting these company is that the Covid-19 self-test kit meets the specifications set, the offer price is favourable to the government and the added value offered by the company.

“Another consideration is the financial capability of the companies in delivering the supply immediately and their ability to deliver to 140 PPD and JPN nationwide before or by Sept 26, 2021,“ he said during question time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) had asked for details on procuring the self-test kits for schools, including the cost incurred by the ministry.

Radzi said the procurement was made through direct negotiations due to urgency as the Covid-19 self-test kits had to be supplied to schools before the school session started on Oct 3.

He said the MOE had submitted an application for the procurement through direct negotiations on Aug 9 and was approved by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sept 1.

“Among the conditions set by the (MOF) to the MOE is that the companies are approved and listed by the Medical Devices Authority (MDA) and MOH, and registered with the MOF under the appropriate field code.

“The MOE also stipulates that Covid-19 self-test kits that use only the saliva will be considered as using these kits is easier and safer for students,” he added.

-Bernama